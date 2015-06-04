STOCKHOLM, June 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

JP Morgan raised its rating on the stock of the Swedish telecom networks maker to overweight from neutral.

For more on the company, double click

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker is selling 1 million shares in Indian auto firm Eicher Motors in a deal valued at $278 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

For more on the company, double click

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The budget airline reported May traffic data that showed a growth of 19 percent in revenue passenger kilometers and a higher yield than in May last year.

For more on the company click on

ASSA ABLOY

The lock maker said it had acquired Finland's Flexim with anticipated sales of about 340 million Swedish crowns this year.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)