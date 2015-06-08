COPENHAGEN, June 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug company's IDegLira combination drug for type 2 diabetes led to significant reductions in blood sugar, weight and rate of hypoglycemia compared with Sanofi's top-selling Lantus insulin product, according to data from a late-stage trial presented at a medical meeting on Sunday. [ID: nL1N0YR1KM]

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM

The Swedish rare diseases drugmaker said on Monday it had terminated discussions regarding a non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for the company.

The firm said in late April it had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company, and Reuters identified Pfizer as the bidder.

KVAERNER, STATOIL

Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner and the engineering group KBR won a 6.7 billion crown ($843 million) contract to design and build the living quarter platform deck for Statoil's Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, the firms said.

GENMAB

Janssen Biotech has initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the cancer drug candidate Daratumumab, which has been developed by Genmab, the Danish company said on Saturday.

DFDS

Eurotunnel, the operator of the undersea rail link between England and France, said on Sunday it reluctantly agreed to sell its Calais-to-Dover ferry business, MyFerryLink, to the Danish competitor DFDS. Eurotunnel is a forced seller of the service because of antitrust action. The price was not disclosed.

