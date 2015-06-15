(Adds Metso, updates H&M)

HELSINKI, June 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

METSO

The Finnish engineering company is looking to acquire Indian L&T's valves business for around $500 million, Economic Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

For more on the company, click

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecoms operator said it is planning to build a data center in Helsinki. The project is expected to cost about 150 million euros ($168 million) and be completed in 2017.

For more on the company, click on

ODFJELL DRILLING

Norwegian oil major Statoil has awarded rig firm Odfjell Drilling contracts worth up to $1.04 billion for work on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. .

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)