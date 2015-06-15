UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
HELSINKI, June 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
METSO
The Finnish engineering company is looking to acquire Indian L&T's valves business for around $500 million, Economic Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
TELIASONERA
The Nordic telecoms operator said it is planning to build a data center in Helsinki. The project is expected to cost about 150 million euros ($168 million) and be completed in 2017.
ODFJELL DRILLING
Norwegian oil major Statoil has awarded rig firm Odfjell Drilling contracts worth up to $1.04 billion for work on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. .
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)
