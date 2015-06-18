(Adds Pandox, Nobina and SAS)

HELSINKI, June 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Germany's premium auto makers BMW, Daimler and Audi are preparing an offer for Nokia's maps business HERE as binding bids are due by end of Thursday, sources told Reuters late on Wednesday.

At least three bidders have been in the race for HERE: German carmakers, a consortium including Uber and Baidu , and a third group including China's Tencent and NavInfo, people familiar with the process have said.

PANDOX

The Swedish hotel property firm said the final price in Thursday's initial public offering had been set at 106 crowns per share, valuing the company at 15.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.96 billion).

NOBINA

The Sweden-based bus company said the final price was 34 crowns ($4.19) per share in Thursday's IPO. The price was set in the lower range of 33-40 crowns per share.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline posted a somewhat lower than expected second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it expected to post a clearly positive income for its current fiscal year.

STOCKMANN

The loss-making Finnish department store chain said it has agreed to sell its bookstore to Sweden's Bonnier Books AB. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

Stockmann said the bookstore will continue as a tenant in department stores.

