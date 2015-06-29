OSLO, June 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker has received a firm and unconditional order for 56 units of its V117-3.3 MW turbines for a project in Chile, totalling 185 MW.

MARINE HARVEST

Norway's Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, will restructure its business in Chile amid weak prices, it said on Monday..

POLARCUS, TGS

The Norwegian seismic firm has signed a letter of intent with TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company for the sale of its multi-client projects in Northwest Europe and West Africa. .

