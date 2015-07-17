OSLO, July 17 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SANDVIK

Swedish engineering group Sandvik posted a rise in second quarter operating earnings in line with market forecasts on Friday and said demand in Europe, its biggest market, had remained largely stable.

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lock maker, posted a rise in second-quarter operating profit on Friday that roughly matched expectations and said organic growth was good in all divisions except for China where demand remained weak..

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish outdoor appliances maker posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in second-quarter earnings on Friday on the back of cost cuts and decent demand on both sides of the North Atlantic..

FORTUM

The Finnish utility on Friday reported core quarterly profit clearly below market expectations due to low power prices in the Nordics as well as the weak Russian rouble..

VOLVO

The Global truck maker Volvo reported a bigger than expected rise in second quarter core earnings on Friday and said its sweeping cost cuts were on track to boost profitability across the sprawling group..

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator posted second-quarter core profit above market expectations on Friday and repeated its outlook of flat earnings this year, although it sees increased risks stemming from its Eurasian unit..

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted second-quarter sales and operating profit above market expectations on Friday as business stabilised in North America. .

ELECTROLUX

The home appliances maker reported second quarter earnings above market expectations on Friday and forecast growth in white goods markets in both Europe and the United States. .

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm posted second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday as rapid growth for its online classified business more than offset a continued decline in its traditional newspaper business..

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate posted second-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday even as raw materials costs rose for some of its subsidiaries, the company said.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin maker received FDA approval for its Flexpro Penmate for people with growth hormone-related disorders, the company said on Thursday after market close. The product is expected to be available in the U.S. market by the end of 2015.

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker on Friday said it planned to cut about 600 jobs from its ship engine business due to weak market conditions. The firm also reported second-quarter core operating profit slightly below analysts' average expectation..

