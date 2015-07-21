The following stocks may be affected by news items and other factors on Tuesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profit just above market expectations on the back of higher than expected net interest income.

NORSK HYDRO

The company, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, posted second-quarter operating earnings above expectations in spite of falling aluminium prices and cut its forecast for global primary aluminium demand growth excluding China.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted a second-quarter core profit below expectations and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings in 2015.

MILLICOM

The Swedish-listed emerging markets telecoms and media group reported second-quarter core profit in line with market expectations but adjusted its 2015 guidance to reflect a sharp slide in some of its main currencies.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser producer posted quarterly core earnings broadly in line with forecasts, helped by lower natural gas costs and a stronger dollar.

