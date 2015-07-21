The following stocks may be affected by news items and other
factors on Tuesday:
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profit
just above market expectations on the back of higher than
expected net interest income.
For more on the company, click on
NORSK HYDRO
The company, one of the world's largest aluminium producers,
posted second-quarter operating earnings above expectations in
spite of falling aluminium prices and cut its forecast for
global primary aluminium demand growth excluding China.
For more on the company, click on
TELE2
The Swedish telecom operator posted a second-quarter core
profit below expectations and affirmed its outlook of largely
flat sales and earnings in 2015.
For more on the company, click on
MILLICOM
The Swedish-listed emerging markets telecoms and media group
reported second-quarter core profit in line with market
expectations but adjusted its 2015 guidance to reflect a sharp
slide in some of its main currencies.
For more on the company, click on
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser producer posted quarterly core
earnings broadly in line with forecasts, helped by lower natural
gas costs and a stronger dollar.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)