The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest financial institution reported second-quarter pretax profit above expectations thanks to lower loan impairments and raised its full-year outlook to a net profit of above 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.35 billion) from a previous guidance of above 14 billion crowns.

TELENOR

The Norwegian mobile phone operator reported second-quarter earnings a touch below expectations on but kept its full year revenue and margin guidance and said its rapid growth in Myanmar continued.

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings below market expectations as production difficulties weighed and said it expected shipment volumes in the third quarter to dip somewhat.

SKANSKA

The Nordic region's biggest construction groupn said it was selling its remaining business in Argentina for $75 million, about 630 million Swedish crowns, in a deal that would have no material impact on results.

KESKO

Finland's second-biggest retailer said its quarterly profits rose less than expected amid tough price competition and weak consumer demand in the recession-hit country.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.5278 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.8110 Danish crowns)