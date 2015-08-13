The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reports its second-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

Net profit is expected to drop by 64 percent. The net profit in the second quarter 2014 was positively impacted by a $2.8 billion gain from sale of the majority share of Dansk Supermarked Group and negatively impacted by impairments of $1.7 billion on Brazilian oil assets.

AUSTEVOLL, LEROY

The two Norwegian seafood companies posted better-than-expected second-quarter figures.

ORIFLAME

The Swedish cosmetics maker reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said sales in the third quarter so far had risen 4 percent.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)