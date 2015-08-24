The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

PLANTASJEN

The owner of the Norwegian retailer of plants and garden equipment plans an initial public offering of the company, sources told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday. Currently owned by British private equity firm Apax Partners, a listing of Plantasjen on the Oslo Bourse would follow recent introductions of other retailers, including XXL and Europris. Interior design store chain Kid also plans to list in Oslo.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Olso Newsroom) ))