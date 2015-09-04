The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The budget airline reported August traffic data that showed a growth of 9 percent in revenue passenger kilometres and a higher yield than August last year.

ASTRAZENECA

The dual-listed drug maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an expanded indication for its brilinta drug.

NORDIC INSURERS

HSBC has begun coverage of several Nordic insurance firms, starting Denmark's Tryg and Norway's Gjensidige with hold ratings and Topdanmark and Sampo with buy ratings.

