The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
NOKIA
Nokia late on Tuesday confirmed that France will play a key
role in its R&D operations after the Finnish company's proposed
acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.
It said it will invest further in the digital innovation
ecosystem in France following the completion of the transaction,
and repeated that it is committed not to cut French jobs for two
years after the closure of the deal, beyond what Alcatel had
already planned.
For more on the company, click on
OUTOKUMPU
Inderes Equity Research cut its target price for the Finnish
stainless steel company to 2.80 euros from 4.20 euros, but
repeated its Accumulate rating, following the firm's profit
warning and share price drop on Monday.
For more on the company, click on
PGS
Moody's late on Tuesday said it had downgraded the Norwegian
seismic surveyor's corporate family rating to B1 and that the
rating outlook remained negative..
For more on the company, click on
COLOPLAST
The Danish healthcare product maker said on Tuesday it will
take a further provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448
million) to cover potential settlements and costs in relation to
litigation in the United States..
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)