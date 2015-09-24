STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer reported quarterly pretax profit and gross margin in line with expectations and said sales so far in September were up 12 percent.

YIT

The Finnish builder, which hosts an investor and analyst day, said its Russian consumer sales in the third quarter fell to more than 600 apartments from 936 a year earlier.

(Additional reporting by Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo newsrooms)