WILLIAM DEMANT
The Danish hearing aid maker expects its acquisition of
French hearing aid retailer Audika to positively impact its 2015
consolidated revenue by around 26-29 million euros.
NORWEGIAN AIR SAS
The airline has renewed its contract with the Norwegian
military worth up to 500 million crowns ($59.02 million) in
competition against SAS, Norwegian Air said on
Wednesday.
