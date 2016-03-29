March 29 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's largest insulin maker broke ground on its new $1.8 billion diabetes medicine production facility in Clayton, North Carolina on Monday.

The factory is expected to employ close to 700 people when finished and it will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients for the so-called GLP-1, which stimulates the release of insulin when needed.

For more on the company, double click on

SKANSKA

Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reports that Stockholm county officials are reviewing costs to build the New Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm and are investigating the possibility to cancel parts of the six-year-old project with Skanska.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)