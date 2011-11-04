HELSINKI Nov 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Finnish tyre maker is expected to report its third quarter operating profit rose 89 percent from a year ago to 91.4 million euros ($129.3 million), a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed.

Third-quarter report is scheduled at 0600 GMT.

SCA (SCAb.ST)

Swedish hygiene and paper products maker has entered a 50-50 joint venture in Australasia with buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners.

SCA said it will receive 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($486 million) from the partner for a 50 percent stake in its business in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

In 2010, those operations had net sales of 4.4 billion crowns.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.582 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)