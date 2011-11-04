HELSINKI Nov 4 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIAN RENKAAT
Finnish tyre maker is expected to report its third quarter
operating profit rose 89 percent from a year ago to 91.4 million
euros ($129.3 million), a Reuters poll of 13 analysts
showed.
Third-quarter report is scheduled at 0600 GMT.
SCA (SCAb.ST)
Swedish hygiene and paper products maker has entered a 50-50
joint venture in Australasia with buyout firm Pacific Equity
Partners.
SCA said it will receive 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($486
million) from the partner for a 50 percent stake in its business
in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
In 2010, those operations had net sales of 4.4 billion
crowns.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.582 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)