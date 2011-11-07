HELSINKI Nov 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TORM

The Danish shipping group needs to raise 550 million Danish crowns ($101.7 million) in order not to breach terms of lending, business daily Borsen said.

The group could face a challenge raising fresh capital after investor confidence has been slipping, Borsen said.

TIETO

Workers of Finnish IT services company started a two-day strike after unions failed to reach a pay deal on Sunday.

Finnish staff of Logica also started a strike on Monday, while workers at Finnish operations of Fujitsu , IBM and Capgemini would strike later in the week, the association of IT sector employees said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.409 Danish Crowns)