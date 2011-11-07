HELSINKI Nov 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
TORM
The Danish shipping group needs to raise 550 million Danish
crowns ($101.7 million) in order not to breach terms of lending,
business daily Borsen said.
The group could face a challenge raising fresh capital after
investor confidence has been slipping, Borsen said.
TIETO
Workers of Finnish IT services company started a two-day
strike after unions failed to reach a pay deal on Sunday.
Finnish staff of Logica also started a strike on
Monday, while workers at Finnish operations of Fujitsu ,
IBM and Capgemini would strike later in the
week, the association of IT sector employees said.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.409 Danish Crowns)