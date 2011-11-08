(Updates with SAS results, Finnair traffic, Danish companies)

HELSINKI Nov 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline reported third-quarter pretax profit of 276 million Swedish crowns ($42 mln), much lower than the market's average forecast of 369 million according to a Reuters poll.

Quarterly revenue of 10.6 billion crowns was also below the market's forecast for 11.3 billion.

FINNAIR

Finnair said its October passenger traffic rose 9.1 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The Finnish flag carrier said economic uncertainty has hurt cargo demand and discouraged European business travel.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

The oversupply of ships in the container market will continue for years to come and hurt profits for Maersk Line, the container arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, business daily Borsen said. The group can look forward to years of falling rates, increasing capacity in the market and squeezed profits, Borsen said.

TORM

The troubled Danish shipping group could be forced to sell a large number of ships and reduce its fleet in order to raise capital, business daily Borsen said. The shipper needs to raise about 550 million Danish crowns ($101.6 million) in order not to breach terms of lending.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.584 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 5.414 Danish Crowns)