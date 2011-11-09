(Adds Danish and Swedish companies)

HELSINKI Nov 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)

Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) posted a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter operating profits, but kept full-year 2011 guidance unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax before special items fell to 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($608.3 mln) in July-September from 4.16 billion in the third quarter last year, laggging analysts' average forecast of 3.46 billion.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

The Danish oil and shipping group is expected to report a 75 percent drop in net earnings for the third quarter due to losses in the container shipping business, according to a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

Net profit was estimated on average to have fallen to 2.41 billion Danish crowns in July-September from 9.62 billion in the third quarter last year.

The group is due to report its results on Wednesday at around 0700 GMT.

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker is expected to post a 7 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to 786 million Danish crowns in July-September from 846 million in the same period last year, according to the average of 11 analysts' estimates.

VESTAS

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reports third-quarter results a week and a half after it issued a profit warning and preliminary results showing an operating loss of 92 million euros ($127 mln) for the quarter.

ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)

The Swedish telecom equipment maker holds a capital markets day in Stockholm.

SECURITAS (SECUb.ST)

The Swedish security firm unveils third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for a 14 percent drop in pretax profit to 707 million Swedish crowns ($108 mln).

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm presented third-quarter results that beat forecasts on Wednesday and said production at its prize Tawke field in northern Iraq was expected to stay steady.

