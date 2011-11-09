(Adds Danish and Swedish companies)
HELSINKI Nov 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)
Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) posted a
bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter operating profits,
but kept full-year 2011 guidance unchanged.
Earnings before interest and tax before special items fell
to 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($608.3 mln) in July-September
from 4.16 billion in the third quarter last year, laggging
analysts' average forecast of 3.46 billion.
For more on the company, click on [CARLb.CO]
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)
The Danish oil and shipping group is expected to report a 75
percent drop in net earnings for the third quarter due to losses
in the container shipping business, according to a Reuters poll
of 14 analysts.
Net profit was estimated on average to have fallen to 2.41
billion Danish crowns in July-September from 9.62 billion in the
third quarter last year.
The group is due to report its results on Wednesday at
around 0700 GMT.
For more on the company, click on [MAERSKb.CO]
LUNDBECK
The Danish drugmaker is expected to post a 7 percent fall in
third-quarter operating profit, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to
786 million Danish crowns in July-September from 846 million in
the same period last year, according to the average of 11
analysts' estimates.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS
Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reports
third-quarter results a week and a half after it issued a profit
warning and preliminary results showing an operating loss of 92
million euros ($127 mln) for the quarter.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)
The Swedish telecom equipment maker holds a capital markets
day in Stockholm.
For more on the company, double click on [ERICb.ST]
SECURITAS (SECUb.ST)
The Swedish security firm unveils third-quarter results at
0700 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for
a 14 percent drop in pretax profit to 707 million Swedish crowns
($108 mln).
For more on the company, double click on [SECUb.ST]
DNO
The Norwegian oil firm presented third-quarter results that
beat forecasts on Wednesday and said production at its prize
Tawke field in northern Iraq was expected to stay steady.
For more on the company, double-click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns)
($1 = 6.545 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)