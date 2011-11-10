(Adds SCA, updates FLSmidth, GN Store Nord and William Demant)
SCA (SCAb.ST)
Swedish tissue paper maker said it has offered to buy
Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations,
including 15 production sites in seven countries, for 1.32
billion euros ($1.79 billion).
The operations had sales of 1.25 billion euros in 2010. SCA
estimates the deal would create annual synergies of 125 million
euros.
GN STORE NORD
The Danish hearing aid and headset maker said its quarterly
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to
173 million Danish crowns ($31.5 million), slightly ahead of
analysts' average forecast in Reuters poll.
It also launched a new share buyback worth 200 million
crowns.
FLSMIDTH
Danish engineering group cut its full-year expectation for
world cement capacity growth and narrowed its revenue outlook
slightly towards the upper end of an earlier range.
Its January-September operating profit fell to 1.3 billion
Danish crowns, in line with market expectations.
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Danish hearing aids maker William Demant Holding
kept guidance for 2011 unchanged on Thursday, saying the global
market had seen decent unit growth in the third quarter and the
business was unaffected by economic turmoil.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)
Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil
and shipping group, has taken the lead to cut prices in order to
try and squeeze smaller rivals out of the market, business daily
Borsen said. The strategy is affecting the company's bottomline,
Borsen said.
CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)
The Danish brewer has replaced growth plans with cost
cutting and job cuts in order to protect its profitability,
daily Borsen said.
GJENSIDIGE
Norway's biggest insurer posted a smaller-than-expected drop
in third-quarter earnings on Thursday as returns on financial
assets shrank while cost cuts and lower claims improved its
Norwegian insurance margin.
Third-quarter pretax profit declined to 773 million crowns
($135 million) from a 1.31 billion profit in the year-ago
period, ahead of the average forecast of 743 million in a
Reuters poll.
TIETO
The Federation of Finnish Technology Industries late on
Wednesday struck a wage deal with labour unions, ending a
two-day strike at Finnish IT services company and preventing its
expansion.
Finnish operations of Logica , Fujitsu and
IBM were also affected by the walkouts that started on
Monday.
($1 = 5.717 Norwegian Krones)
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns)