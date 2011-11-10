(Adds SCA, updates FLSmidth, GN Store Nord and William Demant)

HELSINKI Nov 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SCA (SCAb.ST)

Swedish tissue paper maker said it has offered to buy Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations, including 15 production sites in seven countries, for 1.32 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

The operations had sales of 1.25 billion euros in 2010. SCA estimates the deal would create annual synergies of 125 million euros.

For more on the company, click on [SCAb.ST]

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker said its quarterly earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 173 million Danish crowns ($31.5 million), slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast in Reuters poll.

It also launched a new share buyback worth 200 million crowns.

For more on the company, click on

FLSMIDTH

Danish engineering group cut its full-year expectation for world cement capacity growth and narrowed its revenue outlook slightly towards the upper end of an earlier range.

Its January-September operating profit fell to 1.3 billion Danish crowns, in line with market expectations.

For more on the company, click on

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

Danish hearing aids maker William Demant Holding kept guidance for 2011 unchanged on Thursday, saying the global market had seen decent unit growth in the third quarter and the business was unaffected by economic turmoil.

For more on the company, click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, has taken the lead to cut prices in order to try and squeeze smaller rivals out of the market, business daily Borsen said. The strategy is affecting the company's bottomline, Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on [MAERSKb.CO]

CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)

The Danish brewer has replaced growth plans with cost cutting and job cuts in order to protect its profitability, daily Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on [CARLb.CO]

GJENSIDIGE

Norway's biggest insurer posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday as returns on financial assets shrank while cost cuts and lower claims improved its Norwegian insurance margin.

Third-quarter pretax profit declined to 773 million crowns ($135 million) from a 1.31 billion profit in the year-ago period, ahead of the average forecast of 743 million in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double click on

TIETO

The Federation of Finnish Technology Industries late on Wednesday struck a wage deal with labour unions, ending a two-day strike at Finnish IT services company and preventing its expansion.

Finnish operations of Logica , Fujitsu and IBM were also affected by the walkouts that started on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.717 Norwegian Krones) ($1 = 0.736 Euros) ($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns)