HELSINKI Dec 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, the closest rival to Nokia in the handset sales volume, said on Sunday its annual sales this year had exceeded 300 million phones for the first time in the company's history.

Analysts expect Nokia to sell around 400 million cellphones this year.

VOLVO

The world's second biggest truck maker proposed on Monday Carl-Henric Svanberg as new chairman.

A source told Reuters earlier this month the BP chairman planned to remain in his role at the oil major even if he took up the the same position at the Swedish truck maker.

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator's chief executive was quoted in Swedish business daily Dagens Industri as saying that the firm is still trying, with help from authorities, get a hold of shares equal to more than 13 percent stake in Turkey's number one mobile firm Turkcell.

In 2005, TeliaSonera agreed to buy partner Cukurova's stake in Turkcell Holding for $3.1 billion. It would then have controlled Turkcell, but Cukurova backed out of the deal, leaving Telia first to try and force it to cough up the shares and later to seek damages.

If TeliaSonera got a hold of the shares, which are on the British Virgin Islands, Cukurova would lose all its ownership in Turkcell, CEO Lars Nyberg told the paper.

SWEDBANK

Swedish lender Swedbank said on Sunday that queues of people withdrawing money at its cash machines in Latvia were due to a false rumour spread by social media that Swedish banks had problems.

Short queues formed in Latvian capital Riga at some machines to withdraw money. Latvian media said queues were longer in other regions. The rumours began on the social networking service Twitter, prompting some panicky withdrawals of funds.

Latvia's financial services authority said the rumours were unfounded.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group is working to make Africa a bigger market for the group than China during the course of the next five to ten years, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries sees many years ahead before European and U.S. markets will begin making large investments and see growth, Berlingske said.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is working hard to avoid another cut in its expectations for the full-year 2011, business daily Borsen said. The group has reduced its chances of a new downgrade following an Australian order, but still needs about 1500 MW worth of orders before the end of the year to meet 2011 targets, Borsen said.

