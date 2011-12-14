(Adds Vestas)

HELSINKI Dec 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

H&M

H&M reports its November sales and fourth-quarter results on Thursday. For a poll on H&M earnings, see:

The world's top apparel firm by sales, Inditex reported 9 month profit slightly above expectations, but sales slightly undershot market expectations. Sales in the Nov.1-Dec 11 period were up 11 percent in local currencies.

YARA INTERNATIONAL

The Norway-based fertiliser maker said late on Tuesday it had agreed to a broad deal with Moroccan phosphate provider OCP that includes the establishment of a 50-50 joint venture in Brazil.

For more on the company, double-click on

VESTAS

The risk that the U.S. Production Tax Credit (PTC) system will expire at the end of 2012 and not be replaced is like a "ticking timebomb" beneath Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The PTC gives a tax benefit to investors in renewable energy production. "Without the PTC, Vestas is a whole different business," Alm. Brand Markets analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen told the paper. The last time the PTC expired, wind turbine orders plunged 70 percent, Jorgensen said. This year U.S. orders are expected to account for 17 percent of Vestas' total turbine orders, the paper said.

For more on the company, double click on

For Inditex's results, see:

For more on the companies, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)