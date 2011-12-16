COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
HELSINKI Dec 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
PGS
Petroleum Geo-Services expects 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in the range of $650-700 million, compared with slightly less than $525 million that it sees for full-year 2011.
PGS, which scans the seabed for oil from ships, added its marine contract earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIT) margin would be in the range of 10-15 percent.
It sees capital expenditures for 2012 of between $350 to $400 million, including about $200 million for shipbuilding.
For more on the company, click on
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of popular household appliances in North America fell 12 percent in November versus the same month a year earlier, figures from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, published late on Thursday, showed.
Year-to-date, deliveries are down 5.1 percent on 2010.
For more on the company, double click on
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia after Canadian rival Research In Motion posted a sharp drop in profit on Thursday, offered a dismal outlook for BlackBerry shipments around Christmas and delayed the likely arrival of a make-or-break overhaul of its smartphones.
RIM's shares shed more than 7 percent after the company said it did not expect to release a line of BlackBerrys equipped with the new QNX operating system until late next year.
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Slovenia would be a good place for a first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Friday, but he said the choice of venue would not be Moscow's alone.
* Trump welcomes Lithuanian independence from Russian gas (Updates with more from letter, details on conflict)