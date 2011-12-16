HELSINKI Dec 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

PGS

Petroleum Geo-Services expects 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in the range of $650-700 million, compared with slightly less than $525 million that it sees for full-year 2011.

PGS, which scans the seabed for oil from ships, added its marine contract earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIT) margin would be in the range of 10-15 percent.

It sees capital expenditures for 2012 of between $350 to $400 million, including about $200 million for shipbuilding.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of popular household appliances in North America fell 12 percent in November versus the same month a year earlier, figures from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, published late on Thursday, showed.

Year-to-date, deliveries are down 5.1 percent on 2010.

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after Canadian rival Research In Motion posted a sharp drop in profit on Thursday, offered a dismal outlook for BlackBerry shipments around Christmas and delayed the likely arrival of a make-or-break overhaul of its smartphones.

RIM's shares shed more than 7 percent after the company said it did not expect to release a line of BlackBerrys equipped with the new QNX operating system until late next year.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)