HELSINKI Dec 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SWEDISH AUTOMOBILE

Business daily Dagens Industri reported that, after Swedish Automobile-owned carmaker Saab was declared bankrupt on Monday, Chinese investor Youngman is ready to make an offer for part of the bankrupt's estate.

Proposed rescues this year involving Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile have been rejected by Saab's former owner General Motors, which still licences technology to it.

Youngman mulls an offer first and foremost for Saab's new platform Phoenix, according to the paper. "But we don't rule out that there are other businesses that are not dependent on GM's technology," it quoted Youngman's spokesman in Sweden Johan Nylen as saying.

DANSKE BANK

Eivind Kolding, the incoming chief executive of the country's biggest bank, is to focus on the bottomline and streamlining in order to make the bank's returns at least match that of its Nordic peers, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The new CEO hopes to reach the goal in about three years.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer warns that the U.S. market will face challenges if an attractive tax for the sector is not renewed in about 12 months when it expires, but the company still plans to hire 500 new staff in the country, business daily Borsen reported.

