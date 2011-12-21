HELSINKI Dec 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ASSA ABLOY

Architecture Billings Index, a leading indicator of the U.S. construction activity, continued to strengthen in November and indicates rising demand for the first time since August, figures from American Institute of Architects showed.

The index stood at 52.0 points in November compared with 49.4 in October. The sub-index Institutional, the most important one for the Swedish lock maker, rose to 48.9 points from 47.3 in the previous month.

In January-September 29 percent of Assa Abloy's sales came from North America.

POHJOLA BANK

OP-Pohjola Group will buy Skandia Life Finland from Skandia Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual.

The deal will bring OP-Pohjola some 100,000 customers' unit-linked life and pension policies with total assets of around 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion), as of Sept 30.

The deal is subject to authority approvals and the transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2012.

