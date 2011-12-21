(Adds Lundbeck, Biotie, Det norske, Orion)
HELSINKI Dec 21 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
LUNDBECK, BIOTIE
Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck, a partner of Finland's
Biotie, has submitted a marketing authorization application to
the European Medicines Agency for Selincro (namelfene) for the
treatment of alcohol dependence.
It said it planned to present data from its clinical phase
III programme in March.
For more on the companies, click on,
DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP ASA
Norwegian oil firm Det norske secured a fully underwritten
$500 million revolving corporate credit facility to support the
funding of its field development programme.
The $500 million tranche, co-ordinated by DNB and Nordea,
and fully underwritten by DNB, Nordea and SEB, is the biggest
chunk of the $800 million the firm now has available for field
development.
"These developments alone have the potential to generate an
annual estimated EBITDA in excess of 2 billion Norwegian crowns
($339.91 million) at plateau production and based on current oil
prices," the company said.
For more on the company, click on
ORION <ORNBV.HE<
The Finnish drug maker has now restarted production at its
plant in Turku, after a fire last month, the firm said in a
statement.
It said the interruption in production was shorter than it
had initially estimated.
For more on the company, click on
ASSA ABLOY
Architecture Billings Index, a leading indicator of the U.S.
construction activity, continued to strengthen in November and
indicates rising demand for the first time since August, figures
from American Institute of Architects showed.
The index stood at 52.0 points in November compared with
49.4 in October. The sub-index Institutional, the most important
one for the Swedish lock maker, rose to 48.9 points from 47.3 in
the previous month.
In January-September 29 percent of Assa Abloy's sales came
from North America.
For more on the company, click on
POHJOLA BANK
OP-Pohjola Group will buy Skandia Life Finland from Skandia
Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual.
The deal will bring OP-Pohjola some 100,000 customers'
unit-linked life and pension policies with total assets of
around 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion), as of Sept 30.
The deal is subject to authority approvals and the
transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2012.
For more on the company, click on
