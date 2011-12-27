(Adds Carlsberg)

HELSINKI Dec 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia won an $80 million settlement from Japan's Seiko Epson. Nokia sued the electronic pars maker in 2009, claiming it overcharged customers by operating an LCD cartel.

CARLSBERG

The head of Danish brewer Carlsberg told the daily Jyllands-Posten that the outlook for Carlsberg's key Russian and East European markets is looking brighter. "We believe that things will be better in Eastern Europe and especially in the Russian market in 2012," Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told the newspaper. Rasmussen said Carlsberg had shed 25 percent of its workforce in Russia in the past few years. "So one cannot blame us for sitting still," he said.

($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns)