HELSINKI Dec 27
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia won an $80 million
settlement from Japan's Seiko Epson. Nokia sued the
electronic pars maker in 2009, claiming it overcharged customers
by operating an LCD cartel.
CARLSBERG
The head of Danish brewer Carlsberg told the daily
Jyllands-Posten that the outlook for Carlsberg's key Russian and
East European markets is looking brighter. "We believe that
things will be better in Eastern Europe and especially in the
Russian market in 2012," Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen
told the newspaper. Rasmussen said Carlsberg had shed 25 percent
of its workforce in Russia in the past few years. "So one cannot
blame us for sitting still," he said.
($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns)
