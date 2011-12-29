HELSINKI Dec 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS,

The head of the German conglomerate Siemens' Danish business believes prices of offshore wind turbines could be reduced by around 40 percent in the future, business daily Borsen said. The price drop could be necessary to make the investment more attractive, Jan Kjaersgaard was quoted as saying.

Denmark's Vestas is the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)