HELSINKI Jan 4
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine maker cut its guidance for 2011
earnings and revenue in a surprise trading update late on
Tuesday, saying costs of developing a new turbine had overshot
expectations and some revenue had been delayed.
The world's biggest wind turbine maker, which struggled in
2011 as the global economic crisis dented investment in energy
infrastructure, said it would defer some revenue and earnings
into 2012 and book higher-than-expected costs.
FORTUM
The Finnish utility firm is appealing the Swedish tax
authority's decision that the company owes over 400 million
Swedish crowns ($59 million) in back taxes due to improper tax
deductions for subsidiaries in 2009.
The Swedish tax authority (STA) said on Tuesday that
Fortum's Sweden-based businesses made incorrect deductions for
certain interest rate costs.
Separately, media repors quote Finnish politicians calling
on Fortum to invest more in its electricity network to improve
reliability, after heavy storms late last year left thousands of
homes without electricity.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)