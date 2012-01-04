(Adds Vestas)

HELSINKI Jan 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker cut its guidance for 2011 earnings and revenue in a surprise trading update late on Tuesday, saying costs of developing a new turbine had overshot expectations and some revenue had been delayed.

The world's biggest wind turbine maker, which struggled in 2011 as the global economic crisis dented investment in energy infrastructure, said it would defer some revenue and earnings into 2012 and book higher-than-expected costs.

FORTUM

The Finnish utility firm is appealing the Swedish tax authority's decision that the company owes over 400 million Swedish crowns ($59 million) in back taxes due to improper tax deductions for subsidiaries in 2009.

The Swedish tax authority (STA) said on Tuesday that Fortum's Sweden-based businesses made incorrect deductions for certain interest rate costs.

Separately, media repors quote Finnish politicians calling on Fortum to invest more in its electricity network to improve reliability, after heavy storms late last year left thousands of homes without electricity.

