OSLO Jan 6 NORSK HYDRO

Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. producer of aluminum, said late on Thursday it would slash its global smelting capacity by 12 percent, becoming the first producer to take direct action to cut costs amid a steep drop in metal prices.

VESTAS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas' Jan. 3 profit warning related to production problems has raised concerns that the company may be forced to set aside more money to cover guarantees for the quality of its turbines, financial daily Borsen said.

"We have a reasonable assessment of future revenues for Vestas, but we have a very tough time estimating future earnings," Jyske Bank senior analyst Janne Vincent Kjaer said.

PGS

The Norwegian firm, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil, had two thirds of its capacity allocated to contract seismic survey in the fourth quarter, up from 59 percent in the third quarter, it said on Friday.

Seven percent of the capacity was in yard, up from 1 percent in the third quarter.

