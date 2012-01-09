HELSINKI Jan 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm has made a second big oil discovery in the Barents Sea in less than a year, which could be as big as 300 million barrels of oil equivalent and will further boost optimism for the oil prospects of the remote Arctic region.

NOKIA

Shares in the mobile phone maker on Friday closed at 5.24 dollars in New York, equivalent of 4.12 euros at Monday's exchange rates and lower than 4.16 euros where it closed in Helsinki on Thursday. Helsinki bourse was closed on Friday due to public holiday.

Nokia will hold a news conference at 1500 Las Vegas time (2300 GMT) at CET, where the firm is widely expected to unveil new flagship Lumia 900 smartphone model using Microsoft Windows software.

VESTAS

Analysts expect the Danish wind turbine maker to announce later this week a reorganisation that will include reducing its manufacturing capacity which is too big for current demand, financial daily Borsen said.

Vestas is scheduled to announce a new group structure on Jan. 12.

"Production will be adjusted for where the market is now and be scaled for rather modest growth in the near future," Nykredit Markets analyst Klaus Kehl told the paper.

STOCKMANN

Finnish retail and department store group will benefit from lower duties once Russia joins the World's Trade Organisation, CEO told business daily Kauppalehti.

Chief executive Hannu Penttila told the newspaper the company has on average paid duties of 14 percent on goods it exported to its Russian stores, but those duties are set to halve.

"The competitiveness of imported goods will improve. It will be seen yet as lower prices and hopefully as a rise of sales margin," Penttila was quoted as saying.

Some 16 percent of group revenue comes from Russian market.

