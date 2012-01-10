(Adds Vestjysk Bank, Alfa Laval)

HELSINKI Jan 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish handset maker confirmed the widely-anticipated launch of Lumia 900 smartphone. AT&T will be its exclusive carrier in the U.S. market.

AT&T announced plans to launch seven new smartphones and a tablet computer in coming months -- including two phones using software from Microsoft Corp -- for a new LTE network it is building.

Jeff Bradley, senior vice president of devices for AT&T, said the companies were working together to supercharge the ecosystem around the Windows Phone, but said the firm would put most of its marketing push behind Samsung's Note model, which uses Google's Android platform.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

Eyes on Ericsson and Nokia after their U.S. rival in network equipment, Juniper Networks Inc, cut its fourth-quarter outlook on weaker-than-expected demand from service providers.

Juniper said weak demand for routers - which move data packets along networks - was not limited to any single geography but a significant part of the impact was from its U.S. service providers.

TGS-Nopec

The Norwegian seismic oil-exploration company plans to provide guidance for 2012 on Tuesday, with analysts on average forecasting that the company will project net revenues of $717 million and multi-client investments of $324 million.

VESTJYSK BANK

Vestjysk Bank, the No. 8 bank in Denmark, could be forced into the hands of the state after the country's big banks refused to come to its aid in a telephone conference on Monday, financial daily Borsen said.

Vestjysk Bank, with total assets of 30 billion Danish crowns ($5.14 billion), owes the government more than 9 billion crowns and has a shortfall of more than 8 billion in its deposit and lending activities, so the government could convert debt into equity if regulators deemed it did not fulfill solvency requirements, the newspaper said.

ALFA LAVAL

Alfa Laval India said on Tuesday its Sweden-based parent Alfa laval had offered to delist the stock at a price of 2,850 rupees per share..

On Sept. 16 Alfa Laval India said its founder would consider voluntary delisting of its Indian business from the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)

($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns)