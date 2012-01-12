(Updates with news from Vestas, Nokia CEO comments)
HELSINKI Jan 12 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine maker says it will cut roughly 10
percent of its workforce in a bid to restore profitability, but
its CEO would keep his job.
ERICSSON A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Swedish telecom equipment maker said late on Wednesday
it had signed an agreement with A.P. Moller-Maersk
to deploy mobile and satellite communication to the Danish oil
and shipping group's entire vessel fleet.
Under the deal, Ericsson will over the next two years
install antennas and GSM base stations on 400 out of Maersk's
container vessels and provide seven years of support.
Until now, Maersk's container ships have been equipped with
satellite connectivity.
Separately, Ericsson said on Thursday it had finalised the
acquisition of U.S. group Telcordia. The deal was announced in
June 2011.
AUTOLIV
The Swedish car safety equipment maker may reach sales of
around 1 billion Swedish crowns in Russia in a few years,
business daily Dagens Industri cites Autoliv official Gustaf
Celsing as saying.
Autoliv is investing half a billion crowns in two new
factories in Russia, Dagens Industri said.
NOKIA
Asked by Der Standard about rumours Microsoft could buy
Nokia or its smartphone business, Nokia's Chief Executive
Stephen Elop says "this rumour is baseless."
