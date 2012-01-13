Jan 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCANIA

Volkswagen has dropped the idea of pushing for closer cooperation between its truck making subsidiaries, MAN of Germany and Sweden's Scania, newspaper Dagens Industri on Thursday quoted unnamed sources as saying.

A spokesman for Scania said he had no comment on the report. No one at Volkswagen was immediately able to comment.

Volkswagen, which controls both truckmakers, had said it sees substantial synergies between MAN and Scania as it aims to take on global truck market leader Daimler.

For a full story, double click on

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)