Jan 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
SCANIA
Volkswagen has dropped the idea of pushing for
closer cooperation between its truck making subsidiaries, MAN
of Germany and Sweden's Scania, newspaper
Dagens Industri on Thursday quoted unnamed sources as saying.
A spokesman for Scania said he had no comment on the report.
No one at Volkswagen was immediately able to comment.
Volkswagen, which controls both truckmakers, had said it
sees substantial synergies between MAN and Scania as it aims to
take on global truck market leader Daimler.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)