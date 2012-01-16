HELSINKI Jan 16 (Corrects lower end of
Lundin's earlier estimate to 800 million)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports
and other factors on Monday:
LUNDIN PETROLEUM, STATOIL, MAERSK
Sweden's Lundin said results of an appraisal well drilled in
the huge Avaldsnes oil discovery in the North Sea would "most
likely reduce current resource estimates for this area."
Lundin has estimated Avaldsnes to contain between 800
million to 1.8 billion barrels of reserves.
Lundin has a 40 percent share of the Avaldsnes discovery,
while Statoil holds 40 percent and Maersk 20 percent.
The combined Aldous Major South and Avaldsnes discovery,
which has been estimated to have a potential of up to 3.3
billion barrels of oil equivalents (boe) in reserves, was made
last year and could be the third-largest biggest oil discovery
made off Norway.
TORM
Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Monday
negotiations with its lenders were continuing and it expected
them to extend a temporary halt in its debt payments.
Torm had announced the deal with its banks that temporarily
deferred installments and suspended covenants on its $1.8
billion of debt on Dec. 5. That deferral had been agreed to run
until Jan. 15.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Sunday the deadline
to decide whether to develop Russia's huge Shtokman gas field
has been put back to Apr. 1.
The final investment decision had been expected by the end of
2011 but has been delayed until the start of April to give the
Gazprom-led consortium time to push for tax breaks.
"We can't commit for an investment of this magnitude unless
we know the fiscal terms," Statoil CEO Helge Lund told Reuters
in an interview.
UPM-KYMMENE
The Finnish forest group on Sunday confirmed it will close
down a paper mill in Germany after failing to find a buyer.
UPM has now confirmed closures of some 7 percent of its
overall paper capacity, the plan it announced in August last
year, as it aims to fight European overcapacity and falling
paper demand.
The company said it is still looking to sell a Stracel mill
in France to a non-competing buyer.
KESKO
Finnish retailer said its December sales grew 7 percent to
about 893 million euros ($1.13 billion).
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7895 euros)