HELSINKI Jan 18 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
BANK & OLUFSEN
The Danish luxury electronics maker is expected to report
higher profits and sales for the second quarter, with new
product launches seen boosting growth this year.
Results are due at around 0730 GMT.
TORM A/S
The Danish shipping company said on Tuesday that its banks
agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion
of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive
financing solution to secure its future.
The extension gave some breathing space to Torm, a tanker
and dry-bulk operator whose existence hangs in the balance after
a plunge in the shipping markets knocked it into the red and
wiped 90 percent off the value of its stock last year.
For more on the company, double-click on
TGS NOPEC
Norwegian oil surveyor TGS Nopec Geophysical plans to
commence a 3D multi-client survey offshore Angola.
The company said the survey will initially commence over
blocks 36 and 37 in late January, then continue over block 35
with acquisition scheduled to complete duringthe third quarter
of 2012. The project is to cover nearly 12,500 square
kilometres.
For more on the company, double-click on
NORSK HYDRO
Norsk Hydro says it will curtail one of three production
lines, representing annual production of 60,000 metric tonnes,
at its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant in Australia.
The company said the reduction will be accomplished by
curtailing potline 1, commissioned in 1969, at a cost of around
$20 million.
For more on the company, double-click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Helsinki Newsroom)