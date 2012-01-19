HELSINKI Jan 19 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
SONY ERICSSON
The world's ninth-biggest mobile handset maker reports its
final quarter's result as a joint venture before passing under
full control of Sony.
Analysts expected the company, now wholly focused on the
growing smartphone segment to have shifted 10.5 million phones
in the fourth quarter and to make a pretax profit of 41.7
million euros ($53.5 million).
The result is due at 0730 GMT.
For a full story, double click on
For more on the company, double click on
SAAB
China's Youngman is planning to bid 5 billion Swedish crowns
($730 million) for the bankrupt Swedish carmaker, daily Dagens
Industri wrote on Thursday.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Youngman, which had
been in discussions to buy a share in Saab prior to the Swedish
company being placed in the hands of receivers, would bid for
the company next week.
Dagens Industri quoted a source saying Youngman would get
round the problem of getting parts from former Saab owner GM by
sourcing elsewhere.
"According to the plan... the idea is to start production of
the Saab 9-3 in Trollhattan 15 weeks after a deal is signed with
the receivers," Dagens Industri quoted a source saying.
For Reuters story on Saab, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7802 euros)