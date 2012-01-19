HELSINKI Jan 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SONY ERICSSON

The world's ninth-biggest mobile handset maker reports its final quarter's result as a joint venture before passing under full control of Sony.

Analysts expected the company, now wholly focused on the growing smartphone segment to have shifted 10.5 million phones in the fourth quarter and to make a pretax profit of 41.7 million euros ($53.5 million).

The result is due at 0730 GMT.

SAAB

China's Youngman is planning to bid 5 billion Swedish crowns ($730 million) for the bankrupt Swedish carmaker, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Youngman, which had been in discussions to buy a share in Saab prior to the Swedish company being placed in the hands of receivers, would bid for the company next week.

Dagens Industri quoted a source saying Youngman would get round the problem of getting parts from former Saab owner GM by sourcing elsewhere.

"According to the plan... the idea is to start production of the Saab 9-3 in Trollhattan 15 weeks after a deal is signed with the receivers," Dagens Industri quoted a source saying.

