SONY ERICSSON
The world's ninth-biggest mobile handset maker reported it
shipped 9.0 million handsets in the fourth quarter, lower than
analysts' average forecast of 10.5 million.
It reported 1.29 billion euros in quarterly sales, lower
than the market's forecast for 1.69 billion, and blamed intense
competition, unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and the
impact of floods in Thailand.
NOVOZYMES
The Danish industrial enzymes reported a 19 percent rise in
fourth-quarter operating profit, at the low end of market
expectations. It also gave a cautious outlook for 2012, blaming
global uncertainty.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 496 million
Danish crowns ($85.49 million) in October-December. The average
analyst forecast was for 515 million crowns.
DFDS
The Danish ferry and freight operator said late on Wednesday
that it expected to be hit in 2012 by a new competitor on a
route between Sweden and the UK, which would rival its
Gothenburg-Immingham route.
"The opening of the route is expected to have a significant
negative impact on the Group's results for 2012. Based on the
information available at present, the level of the impact cannot
be further quantified," DFDS said in a statement.
VESTJYSK BANK
Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank has asked
the government to convert some of its hybrid capital loan into
equity, which will put the state in control of the bank,
financial daily Borsen said.
The paper said Business Affairs Minister Ole Sohn had
informed members of parliament about the process, but
politicians declined to confirm the report.
SAAB
China's Youngman is planning to bid 5 billion Swedish crowns
($730 million) for the bankrupt Swedish carmaker, daily Dagens
Industri wrote on Thursday.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Youngman, which had
been in discussions to buy a share in Saab prior to the Swedish
company being placed in the hands of receivers, would bid for
the company next week.
Dagens Industri quoted a source saying Youngman would get
round the problem of getting parts from former Saab owner GM by
sourcing elsewhere.
"According to the plan... the idea is to start production of
the Saab 9-3 in Trollhattan 15 weeks after a deal is signed with
the receivers," Dagens Industri quoted a source saying.
