HELSINKI Jan 20 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA, SIEMENS, KT CORP
Nokia's network gear arm Nokia Siemens Networks
[ NSN.UL ] said it has won an order to provide part of
LTE network for South Korea's No 2 mobile carrier KT Corp
.
For more on the companies, click on,,
,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)