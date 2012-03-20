HELSINKI, March 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TIETO
Finnish IT services group Tieto said it will start lay-off
negotiations affecting close to 500 employees in Finland, 300 in
Sweden, and around 500 in other countries by the end of this
year.
With the move Tieto aims to improve profitability and cut
costs. The company said it targets to save 50 million euros
($66.2 million) in annual costs by 2014.
For a full story, double click
For more on the company, click on
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin maker has started a search for new drugs
and will look into the development of eye and kidney treatments
which often develop in the wake of diabetes, daily Berlingske
Tidende said.
For more on the company, click on
ELECTROLUX
The United States late on Monday ordered final duties on
bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case
brought by U.S. Whirlpool against foreign rivals. As
part of the move, the U.S. Commerce Department hit Electrolux
which produces bottom-mount refrigerators in Mexico, with an
anti-dumping duty of 22.94 percent.
For a full story, double click
For more on company, click on
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish company has invited its institutional owners to
a meeting on Tuesday with Chairman Ian Lundin and CEO Ashley
Heppenstall in Stockholm to address the criticism leveled in
Swedish media against the oil explorer and producer for its
dealings in repressive states in Africa, business daily Dagens
Industri reported.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)