HELSINKI, March 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TIETO

Finnish IT services group Tieto said it will start lay-off negotiations affecting close to 500 employees in Finland, 300 in Sweden, and around 500 in other countries by the end of this year.

With the move Tieto aims to improve profitability and cut costs. The company said it targets to save 50 million euros ($66.2 million) in annual costs by 2014.

For a full story, double click

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin maker has started a search for new drugs and will look into the development of eye and kidney treatments which often develop in the wake of diabetes, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

The United States late on Monday ordered final duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case brought by U.S. Whirlpool against foreign rivals. As part of the move, the U.S. Commerce Department hit Electrolux which produces bottom-mount refrigerators in Mexico, with an anti-dumping duty of 22.94 percent.

For a full story, double click

For more on company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish company has invited its institutional owners to a meeting on Tuesday with Chairman Ian Lundin and CEO Ashley Heppenstall in Stockholm to address the criticism leveled in Swedish media against the oil explorer and producer for its dealings in repressive states in Africa, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)