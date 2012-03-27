HELSINKI, March 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) chief Patrick Olney told business daily Dagens Industri he expected the business area's global market to grow by more than 40 percent in the five years through 2017 while VCE would grow even more.

Emerging markets such as China, Brazil and Russia, as well as some African countries, were expected to see the strongest growth while mature markets in Europe and North America experienced a slower, but stable expansion.

"I can see some factors that could interfere with this positive picture, but fundamentals are strong," Olney was quoted as saying.

TELENOR

India's telecoms regulator plans to recommend that carriers be denied a refund of their licence fees if they lose or surrender permits, in a further blow to Telenor whose joint venture Uninor's licences are set to be revoked after a court order.

The Norwegian telecoms operator is reported to seek nearly $14 billion in damages over cancelled licences in India, according to Indian media, but the firm denies it has stated any compensation amount in its letter to the Indian government.

"However, we will seek compensation for all investment, guarantees and damages," company spokesman Glenn Mandelid said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)