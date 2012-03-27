(Adds Lundin Petroleum and Genmab)
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The company said it had signed a so-called pre-unit
agreement regarding joint development of the Johan Sverdrup
field with its partners in the PL501 and PL265 blocs, in which
it owns stakes. Statoil was elected as the working
operator for the pre-unit phase.
GENMAB
The Danish biotech company said its partner GlaxoSmithKline
had agreed a settlement with Roche-owned
Genentech regarding two U.S. patents that relate to Genmab's
ofatumumab antibody.
VOLVO, SCANIA
Registrations of new heavy commercial vehicles in the
European Union fell 9.8 percent year-on-year in February to
15,211 units with double-digit percentage declines in major
markets such as Germany, Spain and Italy.
VOLVO
Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) chief Patrick Olney told
business daily Dagens Industri he expected the business area's
global market to grow by more than 40 percent in the period
through 2017 while VCE would grow even more.
Emerging markets such as China, Brazil and Russia, as well
as some African countries, were expected to see the strongest
growth while mature markets in Europe and North America
experienced a slower, but stable expansion.
"I can see some factors that could interfere with this
positive picture, but fundamentals are strong," Olney was quoted
as saying.
TELENOR
India's telecoms regulator plans to recommend that carriers
be denied a refund of their licence fees if they lose or
surrender permits, in a further blow to Telenor whose joint
venture Uninor's licences are set to be revoked after a court
order.
The Norwegian telecoms operator is reported to seek nearly
$14 billion in damages over cancelled licences in India,
according to Indian media, but the firm denies it has stated any
compensation amount in its letter to the Indian government.
"However, we will seek compensation for all investment,
guarantees and damages," company spokesman Glenn Mandelid said.
