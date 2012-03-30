HELSINKI, March 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA
Research In Motion posted overnight a net loss and
its first slump in BlackBerry shipments for its holiday quarter
since 2006, as its new CEO announced the initial steps in a
strategic overhaul and would not rule out an eventual sale of
the company.
For more on the company, click on
HENENS&MAURITZ
H&M's new line of stores will be called "& other stories",
daily Dagens Nyheter wrote on Friday.
H&M, which reported its first-quarter results on Thursday,
said it would open the first of its new stores early next year.
"We see the new chain as complement to H&M. It will have
slightly higher prices and the quality will be a little better,
but it will still be in line with our basic concept - fashion
and quality at the best price," the paper quoted H&M spokeswoman
Camilla Emilsson Falk saying. Emilsson Falk confirmed the name
of the new chain.
Dagens Nyheter said the trade mark covered among other
things, hair products, bed linen, table cloths and sporting
goods.
For a story on H&M's results, double click on
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)