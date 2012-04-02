HELSINKI, April 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO

Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region has ordered oil producers, including Norway's DNO, to halt exports in a payment conflict with the central government in Baghdad, the regional oil ministry and DNO said on Sunday.

TORM, DANSKE BANK, NORDEA,

The fate of one of the indebted Danish shipping group looks set to be determined by its lenders after talks over a capital injection collapsed on Friday, Financial Times said.

The three banks most exposed, Danske Bank, Danish Ship Finance and Nordea are likely to seek a restructuring of the group, Financial Times said.

