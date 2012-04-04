HELSINKI, April 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

March orders for heavy duty trucks (Class 8) in the United States were around 20,000, according to preliminary figures from research firm ACT late on Tuesday.

"In what is typically one of the seasonally strongest months of the year, Class 8 orders came in below expectations for a second consecutive month," ACT said in a statement.

"On a seasonally adjusted basis, Class 8 orders were the weakest since Septermber 2010 at 18,400 units."

Orders from medium sized trucks were around 13,500 units.

Final numbers will be released in mid-April.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)