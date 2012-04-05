HELSINKI, April 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
FINNAIR
Finnish business daily Kauppalehti said Air France
was not interested in a partnership with Finnair.
Finland's flag carrier has been looking for European
partnerships to help cut costs in short-haul flights.
UPM-KYMMENE
Consolidation in Europe's paper industry will continue, and
UPM-Kymmene's paper business needs to become more profitable,
UPM CEO Jussi Pesonen told Finnish business magazine
Talouselama.
He also said the company aimed to increase sales in its
biodiesel business to billions of euros, although he did not
give a time frame.
STORA ENSO
The Finnish paper company said it will shut down its Paty
Mill in Hungary for good due to weaker demand. The move will
reduce annual costs by around 7 million euros ($9 million), it
said.
Separately, the company said one-off items would weigh down
its first-quarter operating profit by 25 million euros.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)