HELSINKI, April 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia's new flagship smartphone model, the Lumia 900, using Microsoft's Windows Phone software, went on sales in the United States at AT&T outlets on April 8 with mixed reviews.

Rival Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit, driven by booming sales of its smartphones. Smaller rival HTC Corp first quarter net profit tumbled 70 percent in the first quarter ahead of its new One series of models that are set to hit the market this month.

Nokia Siemens Networks has won a deal with Singapore's StarHub to modernise 4G, GSM network, but did not disclose the deal price.

