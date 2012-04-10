(Adds Volvo, Astrazeneca, Getinge and Finnair)
HELSINKI, April 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO
The global number two truck maker has signed a memorandum of
understanding regarding cooperation with engine maker Deutz
, it said in a statement released after the early close
of the Swedish stock market for Easter on Thursday.
The non-binding agreement set an aim to explore the
potential to extend the companies' long-term joint development
of medium-duty engines for off-road applications and for
establishing a joint venture in China, majority-owned by Deutz,
for production of such engines.
ASTRAZENECA
Some of the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's biggest investors are
calling for a radical shake-up of the drugmaker's board and
executive team, including the replacement of David Brennan as
CEO, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
GETINGE
The Swedish healthcare company's Chief Executive Johan
Malmquist said in a brief interview with daily Svenska Dagbladet
published over the weekend that Getinge would reach its target
of a 22 percent operating margin in 2013-2014.
"After that it is time to raise the bar further. There is
potential to do so," he was quoted as saying.
FINNAIR
The Finnish national airline's traffic, measured in revenue
passenger kilometres, rose 11.6 percent in March from a year
ago. Passenger load factor was 78.0 percent, up 5.6 percentage
points year-on-year.
NOKIA
Nokia's new flagship smartphone model, the Lumia 900, using
Microsoft's Windows Phone software, went on sales in
the United States at AT&T outlets on April 8 with mixed
reviews.
Rival Samsung Electronics posted a record
quarterly profit, driven by booming sales of its
smartphones. Smaller rival HTC Corp
first quarter net profit tumbled 70 percent in the first quarter
ahead of its new One series of models that are set to hit the
market this month.
Nokia Siemens Networks has won a deal with
Singapore's StarHub to modernise 4G, GSM network, but did not
disclose the deal price.
