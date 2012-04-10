(Adds Volvo, Astrazeneca, Getinge and Finnair)

HELSINKI, April 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

The global number two truck maker has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation with engine maker Deutz , it said in a statement released after the early close of the Swedish stock market for Easter on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement set an aim to explore the potential to extend the companies' long-term joint development of medium-duty engines for off-road applications and for establishing a joint venture in China, majority-owned by Deutz, for production of such engines.

ASTRAZENECA

Some of the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's biggest investors are calling for a radical shake-up of the drugmaker's board and executive team, including the replacement of David Brennan as CEO, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

GETINGE

The Swedish healthcare company's Chief Executive Johan Malmquist said in a brief interview with daily Svenska Dagbladet published over the weekend that Getinge would reach its target of a 22 percent operating margin in 2013-2014.

"After that it is time to raise the bar further. There is potential to do so," he was quoted as saying.

FINNAIR

The Finnish national airline's traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 11.6 percent in March from a year ago. Passenger load factor was 78.0 percent, up 5.6 percentage points year-on-year.

NOKIA

Nokia's new flagship smartphone model, the Lumia 900, using Microsoft's Windows Phone software, went on sales in the United States at AT&T outlets on April 8 with mixed reviews.

Rival Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit, driven by booming sales of its smartphones. Smaller rival HTC Corp first quarter net profit tumbled 70 percent in the first quarter ahead of its new One series of models that are set to hit the market this month.

Nokia Siemens Networks has won a deal with Singapore's StarHub to modernise 4G, GSM network, but did not disclose the deal price.

