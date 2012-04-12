HELSINKI, April 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Several banks and brokers have cut their price targets on the shares in the cellphone maker, following the Finnish firm's warning of losses a day earlier.

Nomura cut its target to 3.20 euros from 4 euros, UBS cut its target to 3.20 euros from 4.10 euros, while Baird and Canaccord Genuity, both cut their target to $4 from $5. All four have a neutral rating on the stock.

HUSQVARNA

Bank UBS has raised its rating on the stock of the Swedish garden equipment maker to "buy" from "neutral" and lifted the price target on the share to 50 Swedish crowns from 40 crowns. Husqvarna shares closed at 36.79 crowns on Wednesday.

