(Adds Seadrill, DSV)

HELSINKI, April 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SEADRILL

The Oslo-listed oil driller has again delayed the planned listing of its Brazilian unit Seabras due to a weak market, Norwegian business paper Finansavisen reported, citing "several market sources." The company was not available to comment.

Seadrill, which aims to raise up to 1.7 billion reais ($931 million) through the offer, had originally planned a listing of Seabras on the Sao Paolo bourse on Feb. 13 but had to delay as the company needed "more time to prepare the listing process."

For more on the company, double click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder currently has its eyes on five to six potential acquisition targets, managing director Jens Andersen told business daily Borsen. The group is looking at European targets which have focus on developing economies, Borsen reported.

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA

Ratings agency Fitch Ratings said late on Thursday a shake-up of ownership of Russia's second biggest mobile telecom operator MegaFon, in which TeliaSonera owns 43.8 percent, could positively affect the MegaFon's rating.

For a story on MegaFon shake-up, click

For more on the company, click on

FINNAIR

Finnair technical staff have returned to their jobs after a two-day strike sparked by airline's plan to outsource engine services to Switzerland's SR Technics and to cut some 280 jobs.

For more on the company, click on

METSA BOARD

Finnish forestry group M-real has changed its name to Metsa Board and its new trading code in Helsinki bourse is.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)